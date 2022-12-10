In recent days it was announced by the authorities in agreement with the employers a minimum wage increase in the country.

Beyond the fact that in 2018 the minimum wage was $88.36 pesos and that with the recent increase will be paid $207.44 pesos, It is worth mentioning that the minimum wage in the northern border free zone will go from 260.34 pesos per day to 312.41 pesos

The big question is whether with this increase, will the purchasing or purchasing power of the worker really be recovered?

Unfortunately I think not, since reality far exceeds the efforts made by the parties involved.

The minimum wage serves as a benchmark and a basis for paying the working class, from that “floor” up is what employers must pay in companies.

One of the factors that affects the purchasing power of the worker is inflation, the prices of necessities and services which have been increasing since last year.

The last data, that of November, registers an inflation of 7.80%, within the articles and services that this figure includes are electricity rates, tomatoes, air transport, lunch boxes, fondas.

It is worth mentioning that according to article 90 of the Federal Labor Law, the minimum wage is the lowest amount that the worker must receive in cash for services rendered in one day.

In 2021, the Congress of the Union reformed the aforementioned article and added that the annual fixing of minimum wages can never be below inflation, the presidency of the republic indicated that the minimum wage had not been increased for 40 years. in the proportion that will begin to be paid from 2023.

The government authorities and the business sector reported that together with the increases in wages in recent years, this increase represents a recovery of purchasing power of 90% in real terms from 2018 to 2023, it will be necessary to see and feel how they will experience it. workers and families next year.

In Mexico, the Ministry of Labor reported that the benefit of the increase in the minimum wage will impact 6.4 million workers.

Another important piece of data, the National Survey of Occupation and Employment of INEGI has reported that 18.3 million workers, both workers and informal workers, earn up to a minimum wage, of this figure 4.2 million people claim to have employment benefits.

It should be noted that most of the employed population does so informally, they do not have access to any type of benefit, nor minimum wage, nor vacations, nor social security, likewise within the formal sector, wage setting does not occur based on minimum wage.

Another edge in the wages paid to workers is the income gap obtained by differentiated groups, men, women, people who work at home, workers on steering wheel platforms, etc.

The most common thing we have heard is that men earn more than women or that people who work at home have no benefits and have low wages.

In our country, women have an average income 14 percent lower than men, likewise the income gap changes when analyzed by state.

In the case of people who work at home, the competent authority to regulate minimum wages updated the salary tabulator in four categories.

Given this new scenario of increasing the salary base, the most important thing is the well-being of the worker’s income level and that the impact on the business sector can absorb it in the best way.