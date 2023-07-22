In recent years the worker Mexican has benefited from a series of increments to the salary in an important way.

In 23 years the daily minimum wage has gone from 35 pesos to 207 pesosa significant increase.

In fact, recently in the report “Employment Outlook 2023” of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development it is reported that between December 2020 and May 2023 Mexico increased 43 percent in the salary level what positions the country with the highest increase in the countries of the OECD.

The organization warns that thanks to this salary policy, it has managed to recover the level of purchasing power of the worker

The new regulatory system has allowed salaries to be reviewed annually, and the new labor justice system has managed to resolve labor disputes.

However, citizen organizations have highlighted that despite the fact that in recent years the number of daily minimum wagethis is insufficient to alleviate the working poverty that affects the worker.

The cost of the basic basket has increased compared to last year, the costs of the products that make up the basic basket Due to the inflation It has mainly impacted on food products.

The merchants have indicated that so far in 2023 the food basket continues to have very high costs with respect to the purchasing power of most mexicans.

For example the Basic basket in May on average was 1,719 pesos and in June 1,693a small difference from one month to another, is a very small comparison for the consumer.

The articles that stand out among the 44 that make up a basic basket are the beans, avocado, chile, soap, rice, milk, chicken, tomato, tortillas, egg, lentils, wheat among others and are essential for the Mexican table.

Even though the inflation stood at 5.06 percent in June, it is still far from the target of 3 percent of the Bank of Mexicothey are already four months down, but inflation in the food sector continues to impact the economy of families.

He panorama which is warned for second semester of 2023 complex is expected given an expectation of less dynamism in external and internal demand,

The summer vacation season is estimated at 770 thousand 500 million pesos for him trade, tourism and services sectoris a number that represents a 15 percent increase compared to the same summer vacation period last year.

The National Chamber of Commerce He believes that they will add increases in sales in the sector and see a positive trend in the future.

For this organism the recovery of the tourism sector in the country develops steadily after the impact of the pandemic In 2020, they expect to double the sales figure generated in the summer of 2019 to close to 400 billion pesos.

Despite the fact that a rebound in consumption and economic spillovers is expected in this hot summer in our country, the return to reality in the month of August could register a deadlock in the definition of stability in the economy of the families.

Back to school, financial commitments, school fees, uniforms, footwear, tuition, etc. and the fulfillment of commitments with banks due to and indebtedness due to the vacation it could cause a stagnation in consumption and therefore affect economic activities such as trade and services.

Although it is true the odds for go out of vacation in this summer They increased Compared to the same period in 2022, it is necessary to prepare personal finances to avoid unnecessary borrowing that affects the short and medium term.

