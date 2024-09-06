The Aston Martin Dream Team

As is known, in recent times Lawrence Stroll has spared no expense in strengthening Aston Martin’s technical structuremore determined than ever to win the world title that he had set as his goal when he took over the team. And so in the same stable we will find Andy Cowell, Enrico Cardile, Bob Bell, Dan Fallows, Eric Blandin, Luca Furbatto and – now only the official announcement is missing – Adrian Newey.

Rival teams, but also simple fans, are wondering how it is possible to have so many top-level figures coexist in a budget cap regimewhich allows only three exceptions to the $135 million cap (set for the 2023-2025 period).

Is there a trick?

The law is made, the legal loophole is found. An interesting article from the newspaper Car, Motor and Sportsigned by Michael Schmidt, has advanced something more than a hypothesis, a real whisper that is circulating in the paddock. Lawrence Stroll has in fact found a way to stay within the limit set by the International Federation: “There are rumours that Aston Martin is already rewarding some employees with shares in the company, thus saving part of their salary“.

This would explain the many top names – with equally top salaries – of the team’s engineering department (which numbers almost 400 units) ‘trapped’ in a spending cap regime.