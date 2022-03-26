The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a lawsuit filed by an employee against a bank requesting that the defendant pay him 501 thousand dirhams in compensation for his retraction from his employment after he submitted a job offer to him.

In the details, an employee of a European country filed a lawsuit against a bank, in which he demanded to oblige the defendant to pay him an amount of 501 thousand dirhams as compensation for material and moral damages with interest at 5% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment and obligating him to pay fees and expenses In return for the fees, referring to the defendant, he was offered a job offer as a banking services team leader, in return for a total salary of 65 thousand and 500 dirhams per month. other parties because of his consent to the defendant’s offer.

The plaintiff explained that he had started the actual working relationship with the defendant, and he was asking the latter to end the residency procedures, but he was surprised, two months after the start of work, by the defendant’s apology for not being able to appoint him, and this act resulted in material and moral damages to him, and he submitted to the court a copy of a presentation contract Work and copies of correspondence and other documents, while the defendant’s attorney submitted a reply memorandum and a copy of a document that the court reviewed.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling, that the Civil Transactions Law states that “every harm to others obliges the doer, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the harm.” The meaning of this text was that the three pillars of tort liability are error and damage and the causal relationship between them, noting that the evidence from the extract submitted by The defendant submitted an application before the competent authority to complete the procedures for registering the plaintiff with him and obtaining a visa for him, and the application was rejected by the competent government authority.

The court confirmed that compensation for the plaintiff requires proving that there was a mistake on the part of the defendant, and the latter had taken the procedures for registering the plaintiff with him, but that the issuance of the visa was not approved by the government agency that issued the approval or refusal in accordance with the standards and procedures followed, pointing out that the job offer had been approved. In it, it was stipulated a requirement to complete the procedures for registering the plaintiff with the defendant, including the issuance of the visa that was refused by the competent authority, and then the error element on the defendant’s side is eliminated, with which one of the pillars of responsibility collapses, and then the lawsuit was filed without foundation, and the court ruled The case was dismissed and the plaintiff was obligated to pay the expenses and fees.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

