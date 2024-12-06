The strike announced for December 23, 24, 30 and 31 in the supermarkets of Asturies has been called off after reaching an agreement in principle between the Association of Supermarkets of Asturias (ASUPA) and the unions for the signing of the new collective agreement, according to sources. unions and employers

After five hours of meeting and several breaks, both parties have approached positions regarding the salary increase and the recognition of seniority, the main obstacles, although there are still some issues pending to be closed that will be the subject of negotiation on December 13 .

The employers initially planned to raise salaries by 2.8 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2025 and 2026, while the unions demanded an average increase of 4 percent for each of the years.

Finally, according to the employers’ association, an agreement has been reached whereby the salary of staff occupying levels 6, 7 and 8 will be 16,744 euros per year starting in January 2025, an increase of approximately 900 euros, which will be translates into an increase of 5.5%.

For level 4 where, among others, there are store managers, the salary will also increase to 21,600 euros from January 2025, while for the year 2026 a salary increase of 2.5 percent is set for all levels. levels.

Regarding seniority, it has been agreed to add the permanence supplement for workers at levels 5,6,7 and 8 who have been in the company for more than ten years and which will amount to 240 euros per year.

The agreement also includes the payment of almost 500 euros in arrears for 2024 for the staff of 5, 6, 7 and 8 and a reduction in the weekly working day of an hour and a half, which will be established at 38.5 hours from the start. next January.

According to the employers’ association, a “significant effort” has been made because the agreed salary increases and the reduction in working hours represent an increase in costs of almost 14 percent.

The unions UGT, CCOO, USO and Fetico had agreed last Sunday in an assembly to call four days of strike, coinciding with the Christmas campaign, given the lack of progress in the negotiation of the collective agreement, which affects more than 11,000 workers in the community. .