The Salariometer survey, from the Economic Research Institute Foundation (FIPE), pointed out that 2021 was another year in which the salary increase did not exceed the inflation of the period.

The median of readjustments was -0.1% in 2021, against 0% in the two previous years. The preliminary numbers raised by the Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) go in the same direction, pointing out that the average real change in 2021 was -0.86%.

+IPCA-15 rises 0.58% in January, says IBGE

According to the research coordinator, Professor Hélio Zylberstajn, due to high inflation in the period, the result could have been even worse. “In other years, inflation was lower, but in 2021 it was brutal. Taking that into account, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been”, he told Folha de S.Paulo. He also believes that companies were not able to pass on the total inflation for the year to products and services and, as a result, the situation of workers was more affected.

Due to the lukewarm economy and the pandemic, the number of negotiations that resulted in real gains also dropped a lot. In 2021, only 18.6% of salary negotiations resulted in a gain for the worker, against almost 50% in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. For Dieese these numbers are even lower: 15.6%

Another phenomenon that has been happening is the installment of the readjustments by the companies. “This almost didn’t appear before the pandemic and it jumps at times, depending on the number of categories that closed negotiations. The readjustment is small and is still paid in installments”, said Zylberstajn. Dieese said that in the month of December these installments reached 25% in the negotiations that took place in December.

Benefits such as Meal Vouchers and Food Vouchers remained stable in 2021. The former maintained an average of R$22 per day. The second jumped from R$275 to R$280 per month, a variation of 1.8%.

The most affected sector was services, with a 38.9% lag in relation to the Consumer Price Index (INPC), which rose by 7.71% in 2021 and is the most used in salary negotiations.

