Salaries Volkswagen agreed with the union on salaries, in addition to the increase, a thousand euros in corona subsidies

Economists estimate that Volkswagen’s wage agreement appears moderate and will not trigger wage inflation in the euro area.

German carmaker Volkswagen says it has entered into a wage-regulating collective agreement with the influential trade union IG Metall.

IG Metall represents 120,000 employees, or about eighteen percent of Volkswagen’s personnel.

According to IG Metall’s agreement, employees’ wages will be increased by 2.3 percent in January 2022. In addition, the agreement includes a non-recurring tranche of EUR 1,000 in interest subsidies in June. The duration of the contract is 23 months.

Dutch Chief Economist of ING Bank Carsten Brzeski described the agreement between Volkswagen and IG Metall to the news agency Reuters as moderate, which is likely to be reflected in other sectors. According to him, the inflationary wage and price spiral is unlikely to start in Germany, but purchasing power cannot be expected to rise either.

Chief Economist of the German Berenberg Bank Holger Schmiedingin according to wage pressures are slowly accumulating due to the long duration of the contract.

Schmieding estimates that the inflationary development of the agreement is not a concern for the European Central Bank. Schmieding estimates that inflation in the euro area will fall below 2% next year after a temporary acceleration in the summer.