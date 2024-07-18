From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/18/2024 – 6:30

Registration for the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) competition ends this Thursday, the 18th. The test will be held on December 8th.

The vacancies are divided between the positions of judicial analyst, 126, and judicial technician, 269. They will be distributed among the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and regional electoral courts (TREs) of 26 states, with the exception of Tocantins, and salaries can reach R$13,994.78. The notice also provides for the formation of a reserve list. The competition allocates 20% of the vacancies to black people, 10% to people with disabilities and 3% to indigenous people.

Registration can be done here and cost R$130.00 for those who want to apply for the position of judicial analyst and R$85.00 for the position of judicial technician.

According to the court, 547,000 preliminary registrations had already been made as of last Wednesday.

Who can apply

Anyone with a higher education degree can apply for the position of judicial analyst in the administrative area. The analyst’s activities include “researching and selecting legislation, case law and doctrines related to their area of ​​expertise; planning and managing acquisitions; managing risks in the processes and routines in which they are involved; planning and managing budgets,” says the notice.

There are also specific positions for certain areas of training, such as accounting, architecture, archiving, library science, nursing, civil, electrical and mechanical engineering, statistics, medicine, psychiatry, dentistry, psychology, social work and information technology. The starting salary for all specialties is R$13,994.78 for 40 hours per week.

The positions of judicial technician can be in the administrative area, judicial police agent and systems programming. Salaries and requirements vary according to the position.