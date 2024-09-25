HH.ru: Pharmacists’ salaries in Russia increased by eight percent

Over the year, the average salary of Russian pharmacists increased by eight percent, to 60.1 thousand rubles. This was reported, with reference to hh.ru, by “Gazeta.Ru”.

It turned out that the fastest growth in salaries was in Khakassia (plus 30 percent, up to 52 thousand rubles), Krasnoyarsk Krai (plus 27 percent, up to 63.4 thousand rubles) and North Ossetia (plus 23 percent, up to 40 thousand rubles).

The pharmacists of Sakhalin Oblast (86.1 thousand rubles), Moscow (81.7 thousand rubles), Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (80 thousand rubles), Moscow Oblast (78.1 thousand rubles) can boast the highest salaries. In St. Petersburg and Primorsky Krai they are paid 70 thousand rubles.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that from January 2025, the minimum wage (MW) will be increased by more than 16.5 percent. Thus, next year it will be 22 thousand 440 rubles. This step will ensure an increase in wages for almost four million workers. According to the head of government, by 2030, the minimum wage should reach 35 thousand rubles.