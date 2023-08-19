Ministry of Labor: employees of state bodies will be indexed salaries from October 1 by 5.5%

Employees of Russian state bodies who are not civil servants will have their salaries indexed from October 1, 2023 by 5.5 percent. This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation. TASS.

According to the government decree, the employees whose salary will be indexed include commandants, cashiers, heads of the office, stenographers, freight forwarders and a number of other professions. The ministry added that raising the wages of such workers to the level of inflation is enshrined in the law on the federal budget for 2023.

