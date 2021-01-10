Nine months ago I wrote about the difference in salary between a director of a public hospital and deputies and senators. It had no repercussion in Congress. In early 2021 the situation has worsened. Due to a quarantine that failed, we are the twelfth country in cases and deaths. And on top of that, it destroyed the economy and education.

Work in health is increasing, we care for people with Covid and other ailments. We are exhausted. Almost no one has taken leave and in the last month cases continue to increase, as a result of Maradona’s wake, demonstrations and clandestine parties, among other factors. The Government was distracted and generated an epic with vaccination, which comes in a trickle, with a vaccine that very few countries use. But, above all, the tests do not increase.

In the City of Buenos Aires, health professionals we have been fighting for a decent raise and we made a strike to make the problem visible. Without neglecting attention. And a very serious event occurred: a colleague died in the demonstration on December 3, the day of the doctors. An obstetrician with 30 years of experience. Why should he be screaming on the street for his salary instead of serving? The priorities of the rulers are not the same as those of society. Associate, lack of solidarity.

On December 3, in full protest by doctors from Buenos Aires, Alejandro Hakim, the head of Obstetrics at the Ramos Mejía Hospital, died. Photo Federico Lopez Claro.

Some examples: 1) The savage strikes of Aerolineas Argentinas personnel. For much of the quarantine they did not work, they received 100% of their salary and now they have been given a 25% raise. 2) The Vice President sued to collect two pensions, plus retroactive. But in his letter of December 9, he does not thank those who work in health for the sacrifice. 3) Prepaid companies cannot increase their fees and claim 45% inflation, but on average pay a medical consultation $ 260. Many, many private providers will vaccinate their employees in the public system.

4) The President of the Nation defended Amado Boudou several times, convicted by 16 judges, and withdrew co-participation funds from CABA to pass them on to the province of Buenos Aires. Couldn’t you have left a part to cover health expenses? In the 33 hospitals of the City they attend from 30 to 50% consultations and hospitalizations of patients from the Conurbano.

5) In the province of Buenos Aires there are 73 hospitals and 70 national deputies. In CABA there are 33 hospitals and 25 deputies. We must add between 8 to 10 advisers per mayor: more than 760 officials in 2 districts. When the management of a hospital is assumed we do not appoint any advisor and we continue working with the existing resource.

I am sure that most Members would not have the slightest idea how to run a hospital. Of course, they spend years learning to be a stone-faced rosquero or rosquera. Like the deputy Sergio Massa, who perjured that he would never compromise with La Cámpora, and there we see him very close to Máximo Kirchner.

If a doctor is wrong you have to show that you did not commit malpractice, you have civil and criminal responsibilities. A deputy or senator can make a mistake and the law cannot punish him.

In this pandemic, it has been shown that health personnel are not essential, they are essential. But governments and their legislative powers have shown no sacrifice. Voltaire said: “Politics is the way so that men without principle can lead men without memory.” Hopefully society has memory.

Prof. Dr. Fernando Cichero

Director Hospital Rocca (MN 84192)

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

Fighting a ghost with curfew

A boat full of young people almost sank in the Paraná River during a party without protocols for the coronavirus. Photo Twitter / Facebook.

In general, it could be said that the human being is a Daytime “bug”Therefore, the logical deduction made from this is that the vast majority of human beings live and work during the day.

Now they wanted to restrict all activity in the schedule that goes from eleven or zero hours until six in the morning with an absurd curfew. This measure is applied in a period in which the majority of human beings sleep.

The logical question that one asks is: what is being fought in that moment when there are no crowded people, traveling en masse in cars and buses, walking through the streets, sitting in a bar or restaurant?

What is it that is really fought at night when there is practically no one outside your home?

It would seem that you want to face a ghost. If the intention of the rulers is to combat the so-called outbreak of coronavirus, the logical thing would be to impose a curfew during daylight hours, which is when there are more people everywhere.

Miguel A. Decunto

[email protected]

About the increases in highway tolls

The new tariff schedule for the highways managed by AUSA.

The government authorized highway concessionaires a 55% toll increase.

Don’t you think it’s an exorbitant increase? This increase is not justified because now they do not have manual payment. On the other hand, added to the increase in fuel, the food transported by truck increases a lot, since they dismantled the excellent rail network that we had.

An example of bad privatization was Route 2 since, being a national route built by Vialidad Nacional with the tax contributions of all Argentines, it was given to a concessionaire that began to charge toll and with that toll collected, it was gradually building the second hand.

In the United States, some states such as California, all highways are free and in states where there are paid highways, by law there must be a parallel free highway no more than 1,600 meters away and with the same route.

We went back to the Middle Ages of Europe where landowners took a toll on those who dared to cross their lands.

Edgardo Purnik

[email protected]

The noise and the diseases it causes

“It is necessary that the authorities recognize the problem”, asks the reader. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the noise it is one of the environmental factors that causes the greatest number of diseases. The problem is that it seems that society, in general, has gotten used to putting up with it and what is more serious, also to generate it, so it is an aspect that continues without being attributed the harmful consequences that it actually entails in relation to the quality of life and the pollution of the environment.

WHO experts warn about the direct relationship that exists between the excess noise and increased disease, and they emphasize that, after air pollution, acoustics is the second cause that causes more alterations in physical and mental health.

Our rulers must recognize this invisible problem but real for, with a correct diagnosis, they provide concrete solutions to noise pollution, especially in large Argentine cities.

Patrick oschlies

[email protected]

“The most important thing is missing: sex education”

“Sex education opens your eyes,” says the reader. Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

With sex education, abortion is not necessary. Information empowers us, frees us. It is inconceivable that children do not know the reproductive process from infancy. And that adolescents are unaware of the methods to avoid unwanted pregnancies. Because teenagers have sex. Oh yeah!

There are little girls between 10 and 13 years pregnant. And many of them are abused in their family environment, where the bond intimidates the victim to report. Sex education opens your eyes! I think now is the time to get serious about sex ed.

Graciela Piccioni

[email protected]