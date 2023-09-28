“Stellar” salaries arriving for Italian mayors from January 2024

It’s official: from 1 January 2024 the mayors of Italy will see their salaries increaseso much so that for some – driving metropolitan cities – the figure would equal the current salary of regional presidents. The rule was approved by the Draghi government in the 2022 budget law and provides for a real doubling for the first Italian citizens compared to 2021, figures that arrive up to 14 thousand euros gross per month.



For those who govern a regional capital – or a provincial capital with more than 100 thousand inhabitants -, the salary is 11,040 euros (80% of the governors’ salary), while for i provincial capitals under 100 thousand inhabitants reach 9,660 euros (70%).

As regards the other municipalities – continues Fan Page – the mayors of cities with over 50 thousand inhabitants are those with the highest allowance, equal to 6,210 euros per month (45%). Then there are those in the centers that have between 30 and 50 thousand residents, who are entitled to 4,830 euros (35%), and those between 10 and 30 thousand, with an emolument of 4,140 euros (30% of the salary of the regional presidents). We then move on to even smaller ones: 4,002 euros per month (29%) for the mayors of municipalities between 5 and 10 thousand inhabitants, 3,036 euros (22%) for those between 3 and 5 thousand, while it is 2,208 euros (16 %) in countries with fewer than 3 thousand residents.

To be honest, the mayors’ allowances have gradually grown in the last two years. 45% of the total increase in 2022 and 68% in 2023. The State’s investment is 220 million euros per year to support these increases, to overcome the fact that the salaries of the mayors have remained practically unchanged for about twenty years and so on make the role of administrator more attractiveso as to counteract the shortage of candidates in elections that often involves smaller municipalities.

According to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno which analyzed the Apulian centers in the municipalities of 30 and 50 thousand inhabitants, the salary will go from around 3,100 euros received in 2021 to the 4,830 that will be received in 2024. In those with 5 to 10 thousand inhabitants there will instead be a monthly increase of 1,500 euros compared to 2021. In municipalities with less than 3 thousand inhabitants, the salary of mayors will go from 1,659 to 2,200 euros gross per month.

Let’s focus our magnifying glass on Puglia: here’s how much the various mayors will earn in the provincial capitals.

Antonio Decaro, mayor of Bari and president of the metropolitan city, will receive a monthly function allowance equal to 13,800 euros gross per month, practically equal to the compensation of the governor of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano.

Carlo Salvemini, mayor of Lecce, also in his second term from January, will have an increase in his salary as mayor which will amount, according to the law, to around 9,660 euros gross per month.

