The debate on the wage gap between Italy and other European countries is a central issue to understand the economic disparity and the challenges of the Italian labor market. While Europe continues to grow and innovate, the Italian economic system seems anchored to rigidities and inefficiencies that slow down the increase in wages, maintaining a gap with the main continental economies.

This article aims to analyze the reasons for this divergence, considering the historical, structural and political variables that influence wages and salaries in Italy compared to the rest of Europe.

The European wage framework

On average, Italy has significantly lower wages than many major European economies. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and France have higher average gross wages, with substantial differences even when considering purchasing power. According to Eurostat data, in 2022, the average annual gross wage in Italy was around 30,000 euros, while in Germany it exceeded 45,000 euros. This gap has been attributed to several factors, including the different production structure, industrial capacity and level of innovation.

An important aspect to consider is that many European countries benefit from higher productivity, which allows wages to increase more rapidly. In Italy, productivity growth has been slow in recent decades, which has directly influenced wage stagnation.

Real wages and cost of living

One aspect that often goes unnoticed when discussing wage differentials is the distinction between nominal wages and real wages. Although nominal wages are relatively low in Italy, the cost of living is not proportionally lower than in other European countries. Cities like Milan and Rome have high costs for housing, transportation and services, eroding citizens’ purchasing power. In contrast, in countries like Germany, although living costs are high in some cities, salaries still manage to guarantee greater purchasing power.

The tax wedge issue

Italy also suffers from one of the highest tax wedges in Europe. This is the difference between the cost of labor for the employer and what the employee actually receives after taxes. In Italy, this wedge exceeds 46%, while the European average is around 40%. This means that a large part of Italian salaries is absorbed by taxes and social contributions, further reducing purchasing power.

The absence of a legal minimum wage

Another crucial point in the debate concerns the absence in Italy of a legal minimum wage, a mechanism present in many European countries such as France and Germany. In these countries, the minimum wage guarantees a salary threshold of dignity for all workers, helping to reduce working poverty. In Italy, the system is entrusted to collective bargaining, which covers most sectors, but does not always manage to guarantee adequate salaries in the less represented sectors or in those where precariousness is more widespread. The lack of a minimum wage is reflected in a greater wage disparity within the labor market, especially between workers in the private and public sectors and between North and South.

The North-South dualism

The wage gap between Northern and Southern Italy is perhaps one of the most pronounced regional differences in Europe. In Northern Italy, higher wages are justified by greater industrialization and productivity. The Northern regions are home to the country’s main manufacturing, technology and advanced services industries, while the South suffers from a more backward economy and higher unemployment.

The economic crisis has further exacerbated this divide. Qualified job opportunities are scarce in the South, and young graduates often migrate to the North or abroad, leaving the South in a situation of chronic economic backwardness and low wages. Even in Europe, although there are regional differences (such as between East and West Germany), such significant gaps are rarely observed.

Sectoral differences and gender

Another area of ​​strong disparity concerns wages in the public sector compared to the private sector. In Italy, public sector workers often enjoy higher wages and more stable working conditions than their private sector counterparts, especially in the South. This contrasts with other European countries where public sector wages are in line with or lower than private sector wages, as is the case in Germany or the Nordic countries.

In terms of gender inequality, Italy is below the European average, with a gender pay gap of around 12% compared to the EU average of 14%. However, Italian women suffer from fewer career opportunities and access to leadership positions, making the pay gap a widespread reality, especially in more traditional sectors.

Future prospects and necessary reforms

To reduce the wage gap between Italy and Europe, the country must address a number of challenges. One of the most urgent reforms concerns the reduction of the tax wedge, which would increase the net paycheck without burdening companies with costs. Furthermore, the introduction of a legal minimum wage could guarantee better economic conditions for less qualified workers and combat working poverty. Furthermore, it is essential for Italy to invest more in innovation, training and human capital. Only with an increase in productivity will it be possible to increase wages in a sustainable way and make the country competitive in the European context.

The solution is an economic revolution

In conclusion, the wage gap between Italy and the rest of Europe is the result of complex economic, political and social dynamics that require structural interventions and courageous reforms. Only through a concrete commitment on these fronts will Italy be able to reduce the gap with the main European economies and guarantee fairer and more dignified wages for its citizens.

Alberto Frau is a professor of Economics and Business Management – Auditor and independent analyst – Writer and essayist. University researcher at the University of Rome “Foro Italico” and also contract professor in different post-graduate masters at the Luiss Business School.