Here’s How to Raise Salaries Without Raising Costs

That the employee salaries must be increased, there is no doubt. What is the problem? The problem is this: here is what COPILOT says. In Italy, the taxes and social security contributions that a company must pay for each employee include:

Social security contributions: these are paid to INPS (National Institute of Social Security) and include:

Pension contributions.

Unemployment insurance contributions.

Contributions to insurance against accidents at work.

Taxes on workthese may include:

IRAP (Regional Tax on Productive Activities): a regional tax that companies must pay on the cost of labor.

TFR (End of Employment Indemnity): Although it is not a tax, it is a cost that the company must set aside for each employee.

Other contributions: may include contributions for vocational training and other specific funds.

These costs vary depending on the sectorat the company size and to the region. Now if we hypothetically wanted to increase salaries by 200 euros per month (for 12 months) these would be reduced for the worker, while for the company the contributions etc. would be an additional cost. Now knowing that as of 2023 there are approximately 23.5 million employees and if we provided each of them with 2,400 euros per year (200 euros per month), the cost would be 56.4 billion euros.

As we read above all this would be taxed and therefore we would not have this amount. So what to do? Here is a suggestion that is a bit copied. Question: we want increase consumption finalizing purchases only in stores excluding online purchases?

In Italy there are many types of gift card (for the purchase of food, fuel, clothing, etc.), it would be interesting if companies made agreements, based on the “desires” of the employees, with supermarkets, service stations, clothing stores etc. and here’s a quick calculation of how much the GDP in one year: the value of the multiplier depends on the marginal propensity to consume (PMC), which represents the fraction of additional income that is spent on consumption. In Italy, the PMC is generally estimated to be around 0.81. The Keynesian multiplier ((k)) can be calculated as:

k=1−PMC!

With a PMC of 0.8, the multiplier would be:

k=1−0.81= 5

Thus, an increase in consumption of 56.4 billion euros could theoretically increase GDP by:

56.4 billion×5= 282 billion euros.

Now if the Italian government declared the salary increase exempt, with the gift card monthlywould certainly have two advantages: a GDP increase and a certain income from indirect taxes on products that are purchased. Trivial? Maybe yes, but why don’t we find people (politicians, Ministers etc.) or associations that propose it? I close with a “reflection” by Margaret Thatcher: public money does not existThere is nothing but taxpayers’ money.