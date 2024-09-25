Participant in the assault on Bakhmut Constable announced a salary of ₽240 thousand in the Wagner PMC

Konstantin Lugovoy, a Wagnerite with the call sign Constable, who took part in the “Bakhmut meat grinder” (the storming of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian name is Artemovsk), revealed the salary of a private military company (PMC) fighter in an interview with RTVI and compared the payments to mobilized soldiers and Wagner fighters.

According to him, as soon as he came to work for the creator of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, he was paid 240 thousand rubles. After some time, Lugovoy was appointed commander of an assault unit. He had up to 400 people under his command. “That’s 25-30 assault groups working simultaneously. I had to manage them. My salary was 260 thousand,” he shared.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Stormtrooper dispels myth about high salaries at Wagner

According to Lugovoi, Wagner fighters were paid much less for any injuries than mobilized soldiers. He noted that the maximum payment for an injury was 500 thousand rubles, while the Defense Ministry pays its fighters much more. “Now the tricky question: am I a mercenary? The numbers don’t lie,” added He.

For a head wound (…) I received 50 thousand rubles in compensation. When I was seriously wounded – my legs were all in shrapnel, my butt and my back – I received 500 thousand rubles. If I had been mobilized, I would have received six million for these two wounds [рублей] Konstantin LugovoyWagner PMC attack aircraft

Lugovoy emphasized that he would gladly swap places with a mobilized soldier who “sits in a trench and receives 200 thousand.”

At the same time, after the announcement of partial mobilization, he decided to join Wagner. Lugovoy justified his decision by saying that, in his opinion, there were more experienced people there. He served in the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), and also took part in military operations in the North Caucasus in 2000-2001. From November 2022 to April 2023, Lugovoy took part in the battles for Artemovsk.

Related materials:

Lugovoy believes that former prisoners should be prayed for

After completing his service, Lugovoy wrote a book about the storming of Artemovsk. He noted that he was inspired to do this by prisoners who served in Wagner. Lugovoy believes that “the prisoners did what no one else would have done” and that they should be prayed for. “They accomplished a great feat for Russia not only in Bakhmut, but also in Rabotino,” he said.

In this way, the author of the book wants to show that not all people who end up in prison are bad and that they need to be given a chance and integrated into society after correction.