Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 16:45

Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said on Tuesday, the 30th, that wages in the country are very “flattened”. According to him, the booming job market opens up the possibility of increasing workers’ salaries.

“We have very flat wages in Brazil. Look at the level of what we are talking about in terms of starting salaries, it is very low. A buoyant job market also presupposes better salaries”, said the minister after the release of data from the General Registry of Employed and Unemployed Workers (Caged) for June.

The average admission salary in June was R$2,132.82. Compared to the previous month, there was a real reduction of R$5.15, or a drop of 0.24%.

In Marinho’s assessment, the increase in wages will generate a solution for the country’s economy. “The higher the worker’s income, the higher the wage bill. It means improving the level of household consumption for durable goods and therefore for industry to produce more and industry to grow more,” he stated.

Marinho also said that, although the data shows a low unemployment rate, this does not mean that the country has reached “full employment”. “We are not at full employment yet”, he assessed.

Caged figures also show that the country only created jobs worth up to 2 minimum wages. See the table below:

Brazil created 201,705 formal job vacancies in June, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Workers (Caged), released this Tuesday, 30, by the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

In the year to date, 1.3 million new jobs were created, an increase of 26.2% compared to the first six months of 2023, when there was a net creation of 1,030,329 jobs.