Salaries Hus government intends to cancel the hundreds of euros extra promised to caregivers – Also canceling Christmas holidays with wallpaper

The managers of the departments suffering from labor shortages were to be paid a couple of three hundred euros in additional allowances for a few months. The possibility of canceling the Christmas holidays of the caregivers is not completely ruled out.

Helsinki and the board of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) intends to cancel the decisions already made on, among other things, the duties paid to caregivers of coronary patients, said the chairman of the board of Hus Risto Rautava (kok) to HS on Sunday.

The board will formally decide on the matter at its meeting on Monday.

In the opinion of the Board, the duties cannot be paid because the decisions on them are based on insufficient explanations and the comparison required for equal treatment at the level of the entire association of municipalities is exhausted.

According to Hus’s salary plan, the purpose of the job supplements is to replace additional and separate fixed-term tasks that are not part of the employee’s basic job and that cause a material change in the overall complexity of the job.

For caregivers of the promised missions rose in the second week of December, when Husin’s acting managing director Markku Mäkijärvi intervened. Mäkijärvi considered that bonuses should not be paid only to some caregivers without separate negotiations.

Earlier in the autumn, the Helsinki Region University Central Hospital’s head and neck center, heart and lung center and abdominal center had decided to pay temporary staff for the staff of the departments suffering from a shortage of nurses.

For example, at the Heart and Lung Center, a total of about EUR 45,500 per month, or a few hundred euros per employee, would have been paid to almost 150 employees in October – February. The total cost, including ancillary costs, would have been € 227,600.

The Heart and Lung Center has extensive responsibility for the care of patients with coronary heart disease.

The shortage of nursing staff has continued for several months, ranging from around 20 to 50 per cent in the wards. Nursing staff in various units have resigned in a short period of time or have been temporarily absent from their duties for other reasons. In addition, the supply of deputies has deteriorated significantly.

Dispute of the interdepartmental is particularly topical now also because the coronary situation is deteriorating. Hus is already preparing for the worst by reserving more resources for intensive care.

The possibility of canceling the Christmas holidays of the caregivers is not completely ruled out.

However, Rautava says that there are no plans to recover the duties already paid.

“I have to look at the whole line of Hus, how it is [tehtävälisien maksu] will be done. Yes, the challenges are known, and I expect the government to outline on Monday that quick solutions are needed to this situation. ”

How does Hus intend to address the significant staff shortage?

“The government has noted that the issue of personnel is perhaps the most important issue at the moment. Even at this point, one cannot comment terribly. When I’m not a fortune teller, it’s hard to start predicting what the final decisions will be like, ”says Rautava.

“I want to say that this whole arrangement has gone really bad. The message has not passed between different officials inside Hus. ”

“ “If a decent salary is paid, yes, people will go to work.”

Husin a nurse working at a heart and lung center tells HS that tired nursing staff is deeply disappointed with their employer.

“All caregivers feel cheated. We feel not valued. No one lives with thank you cards, and bills are not paid with thanksgiving. ”

According to the caregiver, failure to pay the promised bonuses will not help solve the labor shortage, at least.

“I’m pretty sure at least more caregivers won’t get us. I can’t, in good conscience, recommend friends to Hus as an employer if such rapes really take place. In our department, many have considered switching completely. ”

He says it takes many days to recover from heavy six-day work tubes and, at worst, more than 12-hour workdays. Christmas also goes to work.

“With a small occupation, it’s really hard to do a decent job. When we go home, we have a sense of whether we really did everything, whether we were able to give patients good care. ”

Particularly upset the caregiver is on behalf of her co-workers.

“We have nurses who are single parents or live alone. I know people who had planned something nice for themselves for their money for Christmas. It’s not coming now. ”

Instead of monetary compensation, caregivers have received, for example, a movie ticket, small popcorn and food vouchers for the staff canteen.

“Gone are the days when nurses worked for free. Everyone is really spending, even caregivers. If a decent salary is paid, yes people will go to work. Talkoot is degrading for caregivers who have been doing a hard time for a long time, especially during the corona. ”