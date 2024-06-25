hh.ru: from January to May, salaries of IT specialists in Russia increased by 18%

From January to May 2024, average salaries offered to IT specialists in Russia increased. About this with reference to data from hh.ru reports Vedomosti newspaper.

In 2023, the average salary of an IT specialist was about 117.3 thousand rubles, however, according to Rosstat, such employees received 163.6 thousand – 2.2 times more than the average salary in the country. Since the beginning of 2024, official salaries in the industry have increased to 131.2 thousand rubles (plus 18 percent).

Over five months, the number of vacancies in the field increased by 19 percent, to 235.3 thousand. At the same time, a record number of vacancies were opened last year (559 thousand, almost 1.9 times more than in 2021).

As Rabota.ru analysts note, in the first quarter of 2024, the increase in the share of new vacancies in the industry increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year, salaries increased by 6.4 percent, and salary expectations increased to 228 thousand rubles per month. The most popular vacancy in the segment was a programmer-developer (63,900 vacancies), and the highest paid were the head of a development group (252.1 thousand rubles), DevOps engineer (245.7 thousand rubles) and data scientist (242.8 thousand rubles ).

Related materials:

General Director of ANO Digital Economy Sergei Plugotarenko warned at the Russian Internet Forum that the Russian economy will face a serious shortage of IT specialists in the future. Taking into account current trends, the shortage will be one million IT specialists. Earlier, Stanislav Bliznyuk, Chairman of the Board of T-Bank, warned about this personnel problem. According to him, an information technology specialist who enters the market receives five to seven offers in three days, and many companies have no choice but to increase salaries.

According to the deputy chairman of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, Andrei Svintsov, it is possible to stop the wave of departure of IT specialists from Russia if small and medium-sized businesses are provided with large government contracts. Real government support has focused on large IT companies that are either already state-owned or near-state, and representatives of smaller organizations cannot receive funding and cannot compete in the market.