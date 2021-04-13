Salaries Employer criticizes ministry’s proposal on pay transparency as ‘incomprehensible’ – Minister Blomqvist: Not from me

According to Thomas Blomqvist, the proposal reported by HS comes from officials and he has not politically guided them. There has been support from the employee for the proposal.

About equality Minister responsible Thomas Blomqvist (r) says that the controversial proposal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to increase wage transparency and equality did not come from him.

HS said on Tuesday in a tripartite working group, the Ministry presented to employees the right to see the salary information of their colleagues. The right would apply to situations where an employee suspects discriminated against on grounds of sex.

The government’s bill to promote pay transparency is the responsibility of Minister Blomqvist. Blomqvist himself does not sit in the working group, and he says he has not politically guided the officials sitting in it.

“Officials have their own views, of course they know these things. Their views will certainly also be based on previous research, ”says Blomqvist.

On the employee side organizations have on Tuesday backed officials ’proposal. The employers’ organizations Confederation of Finnish Industries EK and the Federation of Finnish Enterprises again have called it “incomprehensible” and “Closed-minded”. EK is no longer involved in the working group, as it left it in November in protest of the ministry’s actions.

Blomqvist stresses that he has not yet formed his own position on the matter.

“I’m the kind of timely advice to officials given that the Working Group would seek a consensus in principle. The government and I will take a stand once the work of the working group is complete. Of course, it would be easier if the group became a unanimous report. ”

The term of office of the working group was recently extended and will continue until the end of August.

HS: n in the ministry’s proposal, an employee would be entitled to receive pay information from one or more of his or her colleagues from the employer if he or she expressed suspicion of discrimination.

“The employee would decide whether there is reason to suspect discrimination, and the employer could not refuse to provide information on the grounds that he or she believes the suspicion of discrimination is unfounded,” the ministry’s proposal says.

In EK’s view the proposal is incomprehensible, and “would not likely lead to an improvement in the workplace atmosphere but, on the contrary, to an increase in jealousy and curiosity”.

“Mandatory wage transparency could also lead to unfair equalization of wages when employers no longer dare to reward their employees for their personal skills and performance for fear of unjustified wage discrimination disputes,” EK expert Katja Leppänen says in a press release.

Suomen Yrittäjät, who is still sitting in the working group, believes that there should be a justified reason for suspicion of discrimination so that salary information can be disclosed.

“If necessary, the Equality Ombudsman as an authority would be able to comment on the existence of a possible ground of discrimination. This option would prevent requests for pure curiosity, as the authority would assess the situation with official responsibility, ”the organization says. in the bulletin.

About trade unions The directors of SAK, STTK and Akavank expressed their support for increasing salary transparency.

“Increasing pay transparency in legislation is necessary to eliminate unjustified pay gaps and pay discrimination. It is not a question of equalizing wages or making wages known to everyone in the workplace, ”Akava’s labor market director Katarina Murto commented proposal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

Under the proposal, the employee would sign a non-disclosure agreement before receiving payroll information.

Communications Manager of the Confederation of Finnish Industry Antti Malste pointed out, that the tax information of colleagues and other Finns is already available from tax offices.

Working group leader Tanja Auvinen the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, for its part, did not wish to comment on the proposal reported by HS because it was not intended to be public.