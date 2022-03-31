Salaries € 17,400 a month – Why do leaders in new welfare areas get a harder salary than the prime minister?

The salary set for the director of welfare areas is the highest in the public administration.

In January elected regional councils have made the first leadership choices for welfare areas.

Last week, the director of the welfare area in Northern Ostrobothnia was elected the director of change in the welfare area and the director of the welfare area. Ilkka Luoma.

In public, astonishment has been caused by the salaries of the director of welfare areas, which are the highest in the public administration.

The total salary of Luoma was EUR 17,400. He told me about it first Evening paper.

Northern Ostrobothnia the wellness area is one of the largest. Other welfare areas with a population base of more than 400,000 people are the Welfare Area of ​​Southwest Finland, the Welfare Area of ​​Western Uusimaa and the Welfare Area of ​​Pirkanmaa. Pirkanmaa has the largest population. Their leadership choices are still pending.

The Welfare Area Director is the highest official in the area. Welfare area managers’ agreements are so-called management agreements, ie they are not covered by general collective agreements. This means that they are negotiated on a case-by-case basis. The agreements of the leaders of the welfare areas are approved by the regional government.

Leading lawyer of the Association of Finnish Municipalities Johanna Sorvettula states that according to the Welfare Area Act, the director ‘s contract may define the powers, divisions and roles of management and agree on the duties and salary of the director of the welfare area.

“It is also essential in the agreement to define the goals of the Welfare Area Director and their evaluation. It is recommended that the agreement contains a separate appendix on the achievement of objectives, which must be updated in accordance with the strategy, ”says Sorvettula.

Unlike in the private sector, Sorvettula is not aware that the social and health sector in the public sector has had a performance-based pay system.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd).

Are salaries then high?

For example, the Prime Minister is paid a “required to perform the task properly” fee of € 13,990 per month. However, the remuneration for public sector management in Finland is not very high. It corresponds to the remuneration paid to the Speaker of Parliament.

Professor of Public Finance at the University of Helsinki and VATT Roope Uusitalo does not want to comment on the reasonableness or unreasonableness of the salaries of welfare managers.

At a general level, he points out that the number of responsibilities and subordinates, for example, can be taken into account when comparing salaries.

Instead of a prime minister, it is worth looking for a benchmark for the salaries of other managers in the municipal or state sector. The Governor of the Bank of Finland (monthly salary of EUR 22,000) and the Governor of Kela (salary of EUR 18,000) enjoy a higher monthly salary than the Prime Minister.

Association of Finnish Municipalities specialist Karri Vainio recalls that the largest welfare states are among the largest employers’ organizations in the country.

As employers, they are often larger or at least as large as, for example, municipalities or cities in the area.

“However, it must be remembered that welfare areas are different in size. At the other end are areas with a large population base and a budget of more than two billion, and in the other and less than a hundred thousand inhabitants, with a clearly smaller budget and number of employees, ”says Vainio.

Although the range of tasks of municipalities is much broader, according to Vainio, the task of the leaders of the largest welfare areas can be compared to the task of cities, for example.

In this comparison, the salaries of the leaders of the largest welfare areas would appear to be slightly higher than those of the mayors of the major cities. The salary of the mayor of Helsinki is 16,000 euros a month, the mayor of Tampere 14,625 euros and the mayor of Turku 12,500 euros.

“Of course, there is no room for excesses. The assessment of this matter is the responsibility of the democratically elected decision-makers in the regions, ”Vainio estimates.

Terveystalo’s CEO Ville Iho.

Welfare area the aim is to attract the best leaders in the industry to the positions of managers. Municipalities social and health directors and hospital district leaders have already been the highest-income public administrations.

For example, the total salary of the social and health director of Varkaus already in 2015 rose to more than 13,800 euros.

Director of the Pirkanmaa Hospital District Tarmo Martikainen was hired in 2019 for a position of 15,500 euros total salary.

The new building would also compare the salary of managers in the welfare area with the salary level of managers in the private sector.

For example, the CEO of Terveystalo Ville Ihon the fixed annual salary, including taxable benefits, was EUR 400,000 last year, making a monthly salary of EUR 32,000. In addition, Iho earned a short-term incentive bonus of EUR 240,000 last year.

Chairman of the political monitoring group of the Western Uusimaa Welfare Region Henrik Vuornos (Kok), for its part, estimates that the pool from which welfare leaders are tempted to apply is ultimately quite small.

He does not believe that the job descriptions of welfare area leaders will widely attract applicants for leadership positions in the private sector.

“Applicants may be hospital district directors, municipal social and health directors, and provincial leaders,” he says.

In Western Uusimaa, a benchmark has been sought for the salary of the Mayor of Espoo, which is 16,980 euros.