Turin – The Federal National Court presided over by Carlo Sica has inflicted on Andrea Agnelli a16 month inhibition and a fine of 60 thousand euros in relation to the second line of investigations (salary maneuvers, relations with athletes and suspicious partnerships) against Juve and its top management referring to the three-year period 2018-2021. A procedural process at a sporting level that starts from the work of the Prisma investigation carried out by the Turin prosecutor’s office.

The Federal Prosecutor’s request had been for 20 months of inhibition. In the morning the hearing of Agnelli himself, already postponed for personal reasons, was held, the only one of the deferred to not have negotiated a plea deal on May 30th.

On that occasion, Juventus and the other managers or former managers agreed on one purely monetary penalty also by virtue of the decision to waive further appeals and appeals for the capital gains case: 718 thousand euros to the Juventus club and no other penalty points in the standings after the 10 relating to the first line linked to the capital gains case, only fines and no further inhibition for Fabio Paratici (47 thousand euros), Pavel Nedved (35.25 thousand), Federico Cherubini (32.5 thousand), Cesare Gabasio (18.5 thousand), Paolo Morganti (15 thousand), Giovanni Manna (11.75 thousand) and Stefano Braghin (10 thousand).

It then rises to 40 months, for now, the overall inhibition that Agnelli will have to pay considering the 24 already confirmed by the Coni Guarantee College in April regarding the capital gains case. But the former Juventus president does not give up: just tomorrow, Tuesday 11 July, the hearing before the Lazio Regional Administrative Court is scheduled following the appeal on the sentence in the capital gains case presented by Agnelli and his team of lawyers, led on this occasion by the lawyer Vittorio Angiolini. And a new appeal also for today’s sentence of the National Federal Court seems already planned.