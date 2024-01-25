President Putin spoke about increasing the minimum wage and other social payments

The minimum wage (minimum wage) is increasing significantly this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at a meeting with students in Kaliningrad.

The head of state also announced an increase in the presidential stipend several times and spoke about the level of real wages of Russians.

The minimum wage increased to 19,242 rubles from January 1

The President recalled that in connection with the increase in the minimum wage, other payments, including social benefits, will also increase. In addition to salary, the calculation of sick leave, maternity benefits and other payments depends on the minimum wage.

The minimum wage in Russia from January 1, 2024 increased to 19,242 rubles. In annual terms, the increase was 18.5 percent, that is, about three thousand rubles.

Photo: Pelagia Tikhonova / Kommersant

Minimum wage is the amount that a person is guaranteed to receive for work performed under standard conditions: employed full time, worked all hours/shifts in a month. The amount is set without personal income tax, that is, the employee will receive 13 percent less than the original amount. The employer has no right to pay less: for this he can be fined and prosecuted.

Putin announced an increase in real wages

At a meeting with students, Vladimir Putin also said that the level of real wages of Russians has increased over the past year.

The level of real wages in our country last year increased more than inflation, it is higher than inflation. The level of real disposable income of the population also increased Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The President noted that the level of wages is regulated by the market, but it is necessary to support people who work in social spheres. According to him, the focus is on people who work in education and health care. Their salary should not be lower than the regional average, the head of state is convinced.

Presidential scholarships will increase to 30 thousand rubles per month

In connection with the Russian Student Day holiday, Vladimir Putin, among other things, announced an increase in the presidential scholarship several times – up to 30 thousand rubles per month. Government scholarships, according to him, will increase to 20 thousand rubles.

As Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said, an additional 2.3 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget for these purposes. He is confident that this decision will support students of all directions and specialties who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in studies and science.

Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

Currently, the basic presidential scholarship is 2.2 thousand rubles, and another 7 thousand are added in case of priority. In total, 3.4 thousand students receive payments from the head of state. For government scholarships, the corresponding figures are 1.44 thousand and 5 thousand rubles, as well as 5.7 thousand students.