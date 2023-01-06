Salaries and pensions, the news

A project that qualified MEF sources define as “in progress”, but which will certainly be approved, as an organic reform of taxation and IRPEF rates, “by the summer”. With the Budget Law for 2023 and with the cut of the tax wedge, the government has decided to favor the lower classes, in particular up to 25 thousand euros per year of income. Now it’s the turn of the middle class, also and above all in the hope of relaunching domestic consumption. One of the most awaited measures this year is precisely that of the simplification of the rates.

The system in effect today is as follows:

1st bracket – income up to 15 thousand euros – rate at 23%

2nd bracket – income from 15 thousand to 28 thousand euros – rate at 25%

3rd bracket – income from 28 thousand to 50 thousand euros – rate at 35%

4th bracket – income over 50 thousand euros – rate at 43%

While the most probable hypothesis at the moment is to pass from 4 to 3 rates:

23% for incomes up to €15,000

27% for incomes between 15,001 and 50,000 euros

43% for incomes above 50,000 euros

The question mark and the main discussion is about maximum threshold of the second rate. 50 thousand euros has a considerable cost and could be lowered to 47 or 48 thousand euros, for example, but the discussion is open and there is certainly nothing yet.

The fact is that you don’t need a mathematics graduate because the biggest earnings, i.e. the main tax cut, would concern employees, both public and private, and pensioners in the range from 28 to 50 thousand euros (or something below). That is precisely that middle class most massacred first by the pandemic and then by the consequences of the war in Ukraine and by the rise in energy costs.

From the very first simulations circulating in parliamentary circles, a worker with an annual income of around 40-42 thousand euros could have a gain in terms of lower taxes to be paid to the State in the order of 1000-1100 euros per yearor about 80 euros per month considering 13 months.

The provision should be a government bill to be presented in Parliament, not a decree, on which Parliament will obviously be free to make changes. An important role will also be played by the family quotient, ie taxation will take into account the composition of the family nucleus, despite the fact that there is already a single allowance, rewarding families with more children and single-income families.

Subscribe to the newsletter

