We need a tool that protects workers and pensioners. The project is being studied by Mef and Palazzo Chigi. Exclusive to Affaritaliani.it

A project still under study. Very confidential. the ministry ofEconomy and Finance in close collaboration with Palazzo Chigi from a technical point of view, it is evaluating the feasibility of a truly revolutionary measure to be introduced next year if inflation does not show signs of abating. A kind, in some ways, of a return to the past.

This is the indexing of salaries And pensions – at least within a certain amount of annual income, not for the very rich – at the cost of living and price racing. In essence, albeit in different ways, it would be a return to history escalator which in 1975 was unified with the other sectors (until then it was applied only to the banking sector) with an agreement stipulated between Confindustria and the three major trade union organizations: CGIL, CISL and UIL. There escalator was repealed in 1985 with a popular referendum and definitively canceled with the signing of the triangular protocol of understanding between the Government Beloved I and the social partners which took place on 31 July 1992.

The Meloni government is not thinking of exactly proposing the historic provision of the trade union battles and the communist left, but in the face of inflation now steadily above 10% (inflation imported from external causes, such as the war in Ukraine and the boom in gas and electricity prices, and not from strong economic growth) we need one tool that protects workers and pensionerscertainly of the most disadvantaged classes but also of the so-called middle class (executives, managers and those who receive golden pensions would be excluded from the measure).

The first hypotheses are those of one bimonthly cost-of-living indexation, which will not be exactly equal to the official inflation rate communicated by Istat but which will still help a large part of citizens. On the other hand, for the pensions, today the annual indexation is 7.3% for 2023 against inflation over 12%. Obviously, as always in these cases, the problem is that of financial coverage.

Excluding another budget variance, which Europe would not accept and which would immediately increase the spread between the German BTPs and Bunds, the work is mainly focused on cutting or eliminating the many incentives and bonuses that have been introduced over the years. The more resources will be found, the more the audience of those who will benefit from the measure will expand.

Also likely different percentages of indexing (which would be then gradual), higher for those on lower wages and pensions, and lower as income rises. As mentioned, we are still studying the measure that will not be in the Budget Law but which could take shape during 2023, unless there is a sudden drop in inflation and energy prices (for example if the end of the Moscow-Kiev conflict comes to an end, at a difficult time).

