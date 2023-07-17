A study showed that 0.23% of civil servants receive more than R$39,293, which represents 25,500 people

A study done by CPL (Public Leadership Center) showed that super-salaries –those above the civil service ceiling– cost the public coffers BRL 3.9 billion per year. There are around 25,500 people earning more than R$39,293 per month. Here’s the full (694 KB).

The salary ceiling for civil servants is 2,877% higher than the minimum wage in Brazil, R$ 1,320. Although there is a pay limit, there are benefits that civil servants receive that can increase the paycheck at the end of the month.

This amount above the ceiling costs R$ 3.9 billion to public coffers. Most of this volume of resources is in the States. The amount adds up to R$ 2.54 billion in the 27 states of the federation.

The average remuneration of civil servants above the ceiling in the States is BRL 13,838 – which is equivalent to an increase of 35.2% to the limit of BRL 39,293. States have 3.4 million civil servants who are paid above the ceiling.

Supersalaries at the federal level in the country cost the public coffers R$900 million per year. Despite the value being lower, the proportion of civil servants is 0.77% of the total, the highest among all.

The study showed that 0.23% of civil servants in the country have an effective income above the functional ceiling. The average amount above for each server is BRL 12,685, which is equivalent to 32.3% of the ceiling.

“Considering the approximately 11 million servers, this is therefore equivalent to approximately 25,500 servers with earnings above the ceiling”, he declared.

The CPL defends the regulation of the functionalism ceiling in the Bill of Law on Superpayers. “Society no longer tolerates the super wages existing in the public machine. Secondly, if implemented, such regulation will open more space in the public budget for us to allocate resources in areas that are much more priority for the country”, he defended.

The CPL survey was based on the Continuous Pnad (National Household Sample Survey) of 2022.