Salaries 2023 what changes with 2023



Salaries 2023, what changes. Only workers with gross incomes of up to €20,000 will benefit from the tax wedge cut. For all the others, the net payroll will not change. Let’s see why and how workers’ wages will change in the coming year. Let’s start by saying that the maneuver confirms the reduction of two points of the wedge already launched last year by Draghi for incomes up to 35 thousand euros and expiring in December 2022. However desirable, it was not obvious that the measure would be extended . However, we are talking about increases that have already been paid to employees for a few months. For this reason, at least with respect to the last salaries, for those who receive an income from work of between 20,000 and 35,000 euros, there will be no increases in paycheck.

The speech – we read on https://www.today.it/ – is different for those who are below the threshold of 20 thousand euros. In fact, a further cut of one point on the quota allocated to contributions is envisaged for these workers. The result is that the paycheck will rise, albeit slightly. Very little.

For those who have a gross salary of 10,000 euros, the tax advantage will be just over 6 euros per month; for those who earn 15 thousand of almost 10, while those with an income of 20 thousand euros will receive 11 more (the estimates are from the Sole 24 Ore).

Gross annual income Monthly increase compared to 2022 Total monthly increase compared to 2021

10,000 6.4019.25

15.0009.6028.85

20.0001133

Compared to 2021, the increases are more substantial, but as we explained above, the 2% cut launched by Draghi is already in force, so much so that during 2022 employee payrolls increased. Also in this case, mind you, the increase was modest. Gross incomes up to 10 thousand euros received about 13 euroswhich added to the 6.4 euros they will have from 2023 bring the total to just over 19 euros more than in 2021. Whoever earns 20,000 euros will have around 33 euros more in 2023 than their 2021 paycheck, the result of two denominations that amount respectively to 22 and 11 euros.

And what happens to those with a gross salary above 20,000 euros and up to 35,000 euros? For these workers in 2023 nothing will change compared to the current situation. Compared to 2021, the cut in the tax wedge approved by the previous majority produced in the last months of 2022 a benefit of just over 27 euros per month and just over 329 euros per year for wages of 25 thousand euros. If it is true that for these incomes there will be no increase, it should be emphasized that the extension of the measure desired by Draghi (which is not structural) was not so obvious. Without government intervention for these workers, the tax wedge would increase again and their wages would decrease.

It will be better for civil servants. One billion is allocated in the budget law “to be allocated to the disbursement, in the year 2023 alone, of an ancillary fee lump sumto be paid for thirteen months, to be determined as 1.5 per cent of the gross salary. In this case the estimated increases will range from a minimum of around 21 euros per month up to over 70 euros for executives placed in the It goes without saying that those who earn more will receive a more substantial increase in income since the percentage of 1.5% is calculated on a larger number.

