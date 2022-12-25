IRPEF reform, government plan will be law by January

One of the great battles of 2023 of Meloni government it will be the radical tax reform. The IRPEF reform should lead to a remodeling of brackets, which would go from 4 to 3 thanks to the unification of the two intermediate brackets. In accordance to Affaritaliani.it learned from qualified government sources, the most probable hypothesis at the moment is that of a first bracket for taxpayers with incomes between 0 and 15,000 euros. The rate IRPEF remains at 23% and corresponds, in the case of income of 15,000 euros, to a taxation of 3,450 euros. The real novelty would be the second bracket which would unify the bands of the 25 and 35% (reformed by Draghi) in a single rate of 27%. It starts as income from 15,001 to theoretically reach up to 50,000 euros.

But on this point a close discussion is still underway within the executive to understand exactly where to set the bar, which could drop at 48 or 47 thousand euros. Obviously, the higher the level of the second bracket, the more the reform will cost the state. The third bracket should concern income over 50,000 euros (or something less), with an IRPEF rate of 43%. The goal is clearly to favor the so-called middle class, those who have had practically nothing since the mini-cutting of the tax wedge in the Budget Law. From the first calculations made to the Mef on simulations, a worker who has an income of around 40 thousand euros a year could have up to 110-120 euros more per month in his paycheck. The debate will be long, but the project and government sources ensure that the reform, and therefore the law, will be approved before the summer of 2023.

