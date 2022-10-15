





The Scooter Show, Urban Mobility Expo, continues this weekend in São Paulo. The event, which began on Thursday (13), takes place at the former Anhembi Exhibition Pavilion, current Anhembi District.

Focusing on scooters and scooters, including electric models, the show has 20 exhibitors, including manufacturers of motorcycles, parts, accessories and clothing. Rock show, space for children, food court and space for pets are also part of the program of the place.

Passionate about two wheels can participate in test rides. There will be motorcycles on display in two lanes, one for electric models and another for combustion engines. The interested party must be wearing sneakers or shoes, preferably with a long-sleeved blouse and, of course, present a National Driver’s License (CNH). The helmet is mandatory.

Ticket prices for the salon range from R$25 for a half-price to R$100, which entitles you to a test ride. Tickets can be purchased on the event website: www.salaoscooter.com.br or on the platform ShowPass.

The former Anhembi Exhibition Pavilion is located at Avenida Olavo Fontoura, 1209, in Santana. This Saturday (15) the salon is open from 12:00 to 22:00 and on Sunday (16) from 12:00 to 20:00.







