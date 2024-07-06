Food: Salami and sandwiches recalled due to listeria risk

The recalled sandwiches are from different brands (Alba tramezzini, Idea fresco, Buono e Fresco and others), with 123 sales names, marketed by Alba Tramezzini Spa and produced by the same company in a plant in Faggiano (Taranto). The measure concerns all batches from L160 to L180 (from 24160 to 24180), packages of different weights and sizes, with the latest expiry date of 12 October 2024.

The reason for the recall is the “possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes due to contamination of environments and work surfaces”. The warning invites “do not consume the product”.

The other notice concerns batch L023414223 of ‘Salamini Italiani alla Cacciatora Dop’ under the Viaggio nel Gusto brand, marketed by Trebon Srl in 80 gram packs, expiry date 19 August 2024, produced by Salumificio Fratelli Beretta Spa in a plant in Trezzo sull’Adda (Milan).

“Possible presence of Listeria” is the reason for the recall. “Those who purchased the product from the same batch are advised not to consume it and to return it to the point of sale,” is the warning.