Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikha Salama bint Hazza Al Nahyan visited the patients of the Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the blessed month of Ramadan, and appreciated the role the hospital plays in the field of medical rehabilitation for complex cases such as brain and spinal injuries, in addition to bone, heart and lung injuries.

During her visit, she inspected the services provided by the hospital, and praised the efforts of the medical team for the services it provides to patients within the country, according to international standards.

Dr. Mishaal Al Qasimi, CEO of Capital Health Group, said that the Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital in Abu Dhabi has been able to achieve high cure rates for rehabilitation patients from various countries in the region, and this is a result of the international partnership with the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab Group «former Chicago Rehabilitation Institute» in America. And the use of the latest technologies based on virtual reality, in addition to distinguished medical personnel. Al-Qasimi pointed to the importance of having an integrated rehabilitation hospital in Abu Dhabi that applies the best international standards in rehabilitating various cases of injury.

He explained that rehabilitation patients do not have to travel anymore to receive treatment abroad, as the best experts in the fields of rehabilitation have been attracted globally, and partnerships with the largest rehabilitation hospitals have been implemented, in addition to equipping the hospital with the latest modern technologies, praising the constructive cooperation by the Department of Health. In Abu Dhabi, based on the interest in the private medical sector, which is a complement to the government medical sector and a partner in providing advanced health services to patients.

The hospital provides many treatment areas, including speech and swallowing treatment, in addition to brain and spinal cord injuries, bones, heart and lungs, as well as restoring the ability to walk and movement, improving hand functions, and treating children with autism or brain atrophy, in addition to the availability of a specially equipped dental clinic to deal with With people of determination.