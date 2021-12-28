Leicester City beat the Reds after Ademola Lookman scored the game’s only goal in the 59th minute, while Liverpool faltered.

This opportunity missed by Salah is the second penalty kick he is wasting in 2021, which is nearing completion, while the first was against AC Milan, in the Champions League, in the first round of a group stage at Anfield.

This loss comes as the “Reds” players were betting on this match in order to catch up with leaders Manchester City by 6 points, while Leicester City bet to compensate for the last loss in the League Cup.

Manchester City leads the English Premier League football standings, followed by Liverpool in second place, then Chelsea in third place, while Leicester City is in ninth place.