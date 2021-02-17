The Liverpool surpassed Leipzig at the meeting of first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League achieving a very important victory not only in sports but also in the soul. The team of Jurgen Klopp was going through a game slump and results in which they had seen how They missed the Premier and the FA Cup. Since 2021 began, the set red he has added four victories, one draw and six defeats. Three of them have been in Anfield, where they had built a real fortress (69 unbeaten matches in the Premier League).

Therefore, Liverpool faced the meeting of Champions against Leipzig as a litmus test to see how far it could go in the remainder of the season. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 53rd minute after a defensive failure and Mané he made the second just five minutes later. The Egyptian star reopened the can and It was key for his team to win a very important victory.

eleven

Besides the goal he scored, Salah finished the match with two shots, four games won, two dribbles completed., three recoveries and two entries made. His involvement in the project seems total and he is one of the indispensable players for the German coach. To gauge its importance, you just have to go to the numbers. The egyptian has scored 24 goals in the 34 games he has playedwhile Liverpool has converted 54 throughout the season.

Despite the irregular season of his team and some gray stretch individually, Salah has 24 goals in 34 games this season. Only Robert Lewandowski (30) he has scored more than he has. A fact, of OPTA, which only confirms the importance of the Egyptian in Klopp’s team. With this much, has surpassed the goals he scored in all of last season (23) and if you keep the average could finish 2020/2021 with more than 35 goals. In the 2018/2019 campaign he scored 27 goals and in his debut for the Merseyside team he scored 44 goals. An atrocity.

Salah, hugging Klopp after being substituted in the 90th minute

Laszlo Szirtesi (Getty Images)



A scoring voracity that makes him beat historical records

After his goal against Nagelsmann’s team, the ’11’ equaled Ian St John in Liverpool’s historic scorers’ ranking with 118 goals. The icon ‘red’ of the 60s scored them in 425 games; Salah has done it in 186. A sample of how football has changed and the spectacular figures of the Egyptian, he’s averaging 0.63 goals per game since arriving at Anfield. In his 251 previous professional matches he had scored 77 goals, that is, 0.3 per encounter. He has doubled his average in just under four seasons in England.

The influence of Jurgen Klopp has been key in the Salah transformation, that now plays a lot more attached to the area and is much more effective in front of goal. He is a totally different footballer from the one who dazzled in Basel, Fiorentina and Rome who played close to the wing, with the ball glued to the foot and dribbling all the rivals that came his way. At Liverpool he has learned to move inside the area, take advantage of any doubts from the rival defense and be a voracious attacker.

In fact, In England some define him as the number 11 that marks as a 9 and creates play with a 10. A total footballer. Salah has reached 26 goals in the Champions League in just 55 games, the same as many as Luis Suárez (in 64 games) and one more than Antoine Griezmann (in 69 performances). At 28 he is in one of the best moments of his career and is one of the most sought-after stars on the international scene. It is sane for a long time.