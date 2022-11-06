Liverpool managed to snatch a 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to two goals from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, scored in the first half of the match.

Salah scored the two goals in the 11th and 40th minutes, before Tottenham captain Harry Kane reduced the difference with a goal in the 70th minute.

Liverpool rose to eighth place in the English Premier League, while Tottenham fell to fourth place behind Newcastle.

And the Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, was the star of the match in merit, after he scored the two goals brilliantly, and brought back the “glowing” version of last season, which comes amid fluctuations in the level that Salah suffered this season.