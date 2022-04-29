Salah, who won the award in 2018, received 48 percent of the votes, ahead of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Declan Rice from West Ham United, who ranked second and third, respectively.

Salah, 29, scored 30 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 games with Liverpool this season, and constitutes an important pillar in coach Jurgen Klopp’s team, which is one point away from leaders Manchester City 5 games before the end of the league season.

The Football Critics Association award is the most prestigious award among the “League Player of the Year” awards in England, and is the true reference for the award for the best player of the season in the English Premier League.

The award winner will be voted on by the Football Critics Association, a number of respected football journalists and reporters who write for English newspapers and agencies.

The association stated that Salah will receive the award on the fifth of next May.