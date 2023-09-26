Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria summoned 11 players from the initial list of professional players for the October camp, scheduled to take place between October 9 and 17.

The list included: Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”, Tariq Hamed, Ahmed Hassan “Koka”, Mustafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Sharif, Sam Morsi, and Ahmed Hamdy.

During this camp, the “Pharaohs” will hold two friendly matches, the first against Zambia on October 12, and the second against Algeria on October 16.

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain will host both matches.

The training camp comes as part of the Egyptian national team’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November, and the 2024 African Cup of Nations finals in Côte d’Ivoire next January.