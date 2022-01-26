Show no, balance yes. Ivory Coast-Egypt in the second round of the African Cup can be considered an early final, and in fact, penalties are needed to decide it. And a great champion like Salah. The fifth shooter and the hero of the evening. The Pharaoh par excellence, the one with a capital F, who does not miss the last penalty, decisive after the mistake of Bailly, the only one in the Ivory Coast. On Sunday there is Morocco in the quarterfinals. The Ivory Coast of Milan player Kessie and Boga, one of the favorites, are back home. But if the new Atalanta signing plays the second half and extra time, the Rossoneri midfielder leaves after less than half an hour due to a problem on his left flank. A couple of times he collapsed to the ground and tried to leave, then he had to give up. On the field for the last eighth of final Mali and Equatorial Guinea.

Ivory Coast-Egypt 4-5 AD

No goals, not even in extra time, between two of the most anticipated teams of the tournament. With the balance that lasts until the penalties, where it is Egypt that does not make a mistake. Unlike what we saw during the match, which begins with the two fairly long teams and many fouls that break the rhythm of the game. After all, the challenge is worth a lot. A tension that also manifests itself in the goal area, where opportunities are never sensational. The first suddenly arrives on the feet of Marmoush, who takes advantage of a wrong postponement and kicks very well from the outside, but his right-footed shot crashes into the crossbar. Shortly after he tries Salah again with a left too central to give problems to an excellent Sangaré. The Ivory Coast, on the other hand, takes its space close to the interval, first with Sangaré (that of PSV, who plays in midfield) in half an overhead kick, and finally with Haller. The Ajax striker is not making the best game of him, but he is close to the net on a couple of occasions. The last at 78 ‘, almost at the end of a recovery that does not differ too much from the plot of the first half. His header from a corner, however, was saved by El Shenawy. Even the changes are of no use. The pharaohs alternate Marmoush with Trezeguet (immediately a chance); in the Ivory Coast you can see Zaha and Boga. The two are placed together with Pépé behind Haller in the 4-2-3-1 drawn by Beaumelle. At 83 ‘El Shenawy must immediately intervene on Zaha, then he gets hurt and asks for the change due to a muscle problem. In extra time, teams too tired to really get hurt.