Salah made resonant statements towards Real Madrid after his match with Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final ended last season, noting that “the time has come for revenge.”

Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, after the Egyptian star left the field with a violent shoulder injury following a strong intervention from Sergio Ramos.

Salah had hoped to compensate for the 2022 final, but the wind came again, and Liverpool lost a clean goal against Real Madrid, in a meeting that witnessed Salah’s brilliance in creating opportunities on goal, but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ saves prevented all attempts by the “Pharaoh” to visit the Spanish giant’s net.

new opportunity

• Mohamed Salah failed to lead Liverpool to victory over Real Madrid in all previous confrontations, and before him he failed to outperform “Merenghi” when he was a player in the ranks of the Italian Roma, to lose 5 times out of 6 confrontations against the historical champion of the European Champions League, satisfied with a draw One and one goal.

• Next February will witness the expected confrontation between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which will be the seventh confrontation of the Egyptian star against the Spanish team, where he hopes to break the Real Madrid knot this time and achieve his first victory to lead the runners-up of the last edition to the quarter-finals at the expense of the champion.

Football fans talked about Salah’s “possible” statements about the confrontation as important as talking about the confrontation of Liverpool and Real Madrid per se, but the winger has not yet commented on the matter, only publishing pictures on his accounts on social media platforms, from the night he brilliance against Tottenham in the league. The Englishman scored two goals that his team won in London.

war of words

• Salah’s statements that preceded last year’s final were met with similar statements in Real Madrid, where Federico Valverde responded to him in an interview with the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, saying: “Salah’s statements underestimate the importance of Real Madrid and its players.”

• Brazilian Casemiro, who moved to Manchester United last summer, told TNT: “Salah was injured in the 2018 final and he wants revenge for that, especially since his team lost the match at that time, but every match has a different story.”

• Salah explained his statements in an interview with “Sky Sports”, and said that he realizes that winning the Champions League will help him achieve the Golden Ball award, adding: “Before, I scored 40 goals and did not win the award because we lost the Champions League, I will be excited to find out who this winner is.” year. If you win the Champions League with Liverpool, as well as the Premier League.”

• Liverpool players also commented on Salah’s statements, as captain Henderson said in a press conference before the Real Madrid match: “We were looking at each other and laughing. Salah did not mean to threaten Real Madrid and its players, he just wanted to motivate us before the match.”

After the final, Real Madrid player Rodrigo Goes was a guest on Budva Radio and said: “We have a saying that says you have to choose soft words because you may have to swallow them someday, and now Salah has to bear the result of his statements, we used to imagine him in our training before the final and say: Come on, Salah, come on Salah, it was in our heads the whole time, to beat him.”

Therefore, Salah may change his behavior this time, and postpone his statements until after confronting the royal team in the hope that he will win this time and respond to the ridicule of Real Madrid players after the loss of the 2022 final, or avoid repeating the matter if his team loses again against the giant of Europe.