It wasn’t spectacular in Douala on Wednesday evening, but the tension made up for a lot. The first chance of the match was for Omar Marmoush, who hit the bar on behalf of Egypt. Ivory Coast, however, had the better of the game and almost took the lead through PSV player Ibrahim Sangaré. A bicycle kick from the midfielder was almost successful. Sebastien Haller also showed himself just before half-time, but his effort was turned back with pain and effort by goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. Not much happened in the second half. Haller and Sangaré still had chances, but no one managed to outwit the Egyptian goalkeeper. That same goalkeeper had to leave the field with an injury just before time. After ninety disappointing minutes, it turned into extra time.

In that extra time, Sangaré was again close to a goal, but Gabaski – El-Shenawy's replacement – kept his goal pretty clean. Not much later, Haller was taken off the field and the chances were also missed in the second half of extra time, although the Ivorians held their breath ten seconds before the end when Aston Villa attacker Trezeguet missed a great opportunity. A penalty shootout with two reserve goalkeepers in the lead had to make the decision.

Where Sangaré managed to use the penalty without any problems, it went wrong with his compatriot Eric Bailly. After a very short run-up, the Manchester United defender nonchalantly saw his attempt turned by Gabaski. It was after all a hit on penalties for Salah to make the decision and he did that to goalkeeper Ali Badra Sangare too. Egypt will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup. On Tuesday, the Moroccans won 2-1 against Malawi.

Mali against Equatorial Guinea also had to use penalties to designate the last country for the quarter-finals. The highlight of the penalty shootout was a perfect panenka from right-back Carlos Akapo (Equatorial Guinea), who subtly managed to score with great conviction when his country was behind. That moment was almost a turning point, as Mali failed to hit twice in a row and suddenly Pablo Ganet had the chance to shoot Equatorial Guinea into the next round. Ganet failed, but not much later the country was allowed to celebrate after Falaye Sacko’s miss. The country will meet Senegal in the quarterfinals on Sunday. See also Physicians federation broadens options for euthanasia in dementia

Program eighth finals Africa Cup:

• Burkina Faso – Tunisia (Saturday January 29, 8pm)

• Senegal – Equatorial Guinea (Sunday, January 30, 8pm)

• Gambia – Cameroon (Saturday 29 January, 5:00 PM)

• Egypt – Morocco (Sunday, January 30, 5:00 PM)

