Liverpool was a race to open the goal share with the feet of Sadio Mane in the 59th minute, after he benefited from a magical pass from Mohamed Salah, then Phil Foden adjusted the result in the 69th minute.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah scored the second goal for the “Reds” team in the 76th minute, and four minutes later Kevin De Bruyne adjusted the result to save his team from a loss that was close to the corner.

The second half of the match saw many chances to score from both sides.

After today’s match, Liverpool is in second place with 15 points, followed by Manchester City (14 points) in third place.