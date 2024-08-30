“I was watching the UFC fight between Pereira and Adesanya,” Salah said on the Men in Blazers podcast. “When Adesanya won the second fight, he celebrated like this because Pereira had beaten him in the first fight, so I loved that celebration and that’s why I did it.”

He added: “People considered it a symbol of the Egyptian pharaoh that they draw on temples or in the pyramids in this way.”

On the differences between the style of current coach Arne Slot and the previous one, Jurgen Klopp said: “Slot’s style is different, we try to control the ball all the time. I’m not saying we didn’t do that before, but in the past it wasn’t the most important thing because with Jurgen we tried most of the time to execute counter-attacks and press against.”

“We were with one coach for 7 or 8 years and your subconscious becomes programmed, and now we are adapting to a new coach. Slot in the preparation period said to me: I know you have done this for many years but we are pressing in a different way and I want you to adapt to it,” he explained.

He concluded: “Everything is going well so far, so we hope to continue like this and win a big tournament.”

Liverpool won their first two matches against Ipswich Town and Brentford respectively by the same scoreline of 2-0, with Salah scoring in both matches.