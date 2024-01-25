Salah responds to his critics with an exciting “tweet”!

Liverpool (dpa)

Mohamed Salah, the English Liverpool striker, broke the silence, amid the uproar surrounding his departure from the Egyptian national team camp, which is competing in the African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

Salah wrote a tweet through his official account on the X platform (formerly Twitter) in Arabic, saying, “Yesterday I started the treatment and rehabilitation program, and I will do everything possible to be ready as soon as possible and return to the national team, according to what was agreed upon from the beginning.”

The Egyptian national team captain did not forget to respond to his critics, adding, “I love my country and its people. Try harder!”

Mohamed Salah was subjected to a severe wave of criticism, since Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp announced that the player would return to England to complete treatment for a muscle injury, and that if he recovered, he would return again to the Egyptian national team if it qualified for the final match.

The uproar began after Mohamed Salah was injured in the match between Egypt and Ghana in the second round of the first round of the African Cup of Nations, as the Egyptian Football Association initially announced that the injury would rule the Liverpool striker out of two matches against Cape Verde in the third round and then the round of 16 match.

German coach Jurgen Klopp then came out to confirm that the player was about to return to England, preempting a new statement from the Egyptian Football Association and the English club Liverpool.

After advanced medical examinations, it became clear that Mohamed Salah’s injury would keep him out of the field for a longer period than initially specified.

The Egyptian national team is preparing to face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 16, and the winner will qualify for the quarter-finals, awaiting the winner of the match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea.