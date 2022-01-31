Liverpool player Mohamed Salah considered Nigeria’s sudden exit from the round of 16 of the African Nations Cup after losing to Tunisia with a goal for nothing, as evidence of the high level of the championship and the teams.

And the “Liverpool Echo” website quoted Salah’s statements in which he said that reaching the final stages of the African Nations Championship is not an easy thing.

He added, “Nigeria was the best team in the group stage, but they lost and left the tournament. It is difficult to predict the results of the matches, all of them are difficult.”

He continued, “Algeria was eliminated from the group stage, despite the team’s possession of a great team of players. Likewise, Senegal qualified for the round of 16 with one goal.”

Salah led Egypt to the semi-finals after scoring a goal and assisting the winning goal, over Morocco 2-1, on Sunday.

This is Egypt’s fourth victory in the history of its confrontation with Morocco, and it is the first time that it has scored more than one goal against the “Atlas Lions” since the 3-2 victory in April 1971.

Salah, who was chosen as the best player in the match, commented on the performance of the “Pharaohs”, saying: “We beat an ancient team like Morocco, and congratulations to all the Egyptians. We performed wonderfully against a strong opponent who did not leave us any space, but we played well and won, and this is the most important thing.” As reported by “Reuters”.

Egypt will face Cameroon, who beat Gambia 2-0 on Saturday, in a match to be held on Thursday, to determine the qualifier for the final match of the African Nations, along with the winner of the match between Senegal and Burkina Faso.