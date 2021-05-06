Berlin (dpa)

Laureus World Sports Academy has chosen Egyptian international star Mohamed Salah, the top scorer of the English Liverpool team, to win the Sports Inspiration Award for 2021. Former Portuguese star Luis Figo announced Salah’s winning of the award in a video broadcast by the Academy’s account on the Twitter site, where he said: You would like to have this opportunity to honor a very special athlete that is what is all about Laureus Academy. Figo added: While his achievements with Liverpool are always mentioned, he has played more than football in his country in Nagrig, Egypt, he is Mohamed Salah. He continued: Salah made a donation in 2018 to establish a school, a playground and a gymnasium, and he always raises awareness about equality with women. Bayern Munich was also chosen as the best team for 2021, and Bayern had won six titles from the summer of 2020 until last February, which are the German League, the German Cup, the European Champions League, the European and German Super League and the Club World Cup. Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the latest honor is the seventh title in a year we will never forget. The virtual ceremony, which was held in Seville, Spain, featured two tennis stars, Rafael Nadal, in the men’s category, and Naomi Osaka, in the women’s category. Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, world champion in Formula 1 racing, was also honored for his work in combating racism, and American tennis icon Billie Jean King was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in promoting equality, among other awards that were presented.