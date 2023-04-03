After this loss, Liverpool fell to eighth place in the “Premier League” standings, by 8 points behind Manchester United, who ranks fourth.

Commenting on this meeting and the level of the “Reds” in the match, Salah told BT Sport that Liverpool will improve next season.

Salah added, “We are hungry for titles. We have a group of players who have played together for five or six years, so we will be ready for next season.”

He continued, “It is difficult this season to feel that you are out of all competitions, but this is football and we have to accept it as it is,” according to the British newspaper, “Mirror”.

He pointed out that his team must return to compete strongly in the new football season.

Liverpool are planning sweeping changes this summer, with Jurgen Klopp telling a defender he is part of a huge group of nine players who will be dropped, a new report indicates.

The “Reds” are suffering from a disappointing season, as they moved away from the competition for the English Premier League title, and were humiliated from the Champions League by Real Madrid.

As a result, the club is poised to embark on a major rebuilding program this summer.

Klopp is looking forward to strengthening the midfield with new players who possess global ingredients that Liverpool midfielders missed this season.

To that end, England star Jude Bellingham is a prime target, although the German Borussia Dortmund player is likely to cost more than €100m.

In order to complete the hoped-for contracts, Liverpool must get rid of a large number of players, and according to a recent British report, the number of departed players will reach 9, 3 whose departure was confirmed in the summer, namely the Brazilian Roberto Firmino, the Guinean Naby Keita and the Englishman Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.