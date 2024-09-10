Cairo (dpa)

Liverpool’s top scorer Mohamed Salah has reached the 100-goal mark with the Egyptian national team, after facing Botswana in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Salah began his career with the Egyptian national team in 2011 in a match against Sierra Leone in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, before reaching his 100th match in a match against Botswana.

Mohamed Salah played 102 matches with the Egyptian national team, but two matches against Swaziland and Zambia were not counted in the international agenda.

Al Jazira midfielder Mohamed Elneny could equal Salah’s achievement if he comes on as a substitute against Botswana, where he will play his 100th international match with the Egyptian national team.

Salah became the 15th player in Egypt’s history to play 100 or more international matches, after Ahmed Hassan, who played 184 international matches, Hossam Hassan, who played 177 international matches, Essam El-Hadary, who played 159 international matches, Ahmed Fathy, who played 135 international matches, Ibrahim Hassan, who played 131 international matches, Hany Ramzy, who played 122 international matches, Wael Gomaa, who played 114 international matches, Abdel Zaher El-Saqqa, who played 112 international matches, Ahmed El-Kass, who played 110 international matches, Rabie Yassin, who played 108 international matches, Ahmed Shobeir, who played 107 international matches, Nader El-Sayed, who played 104 international matches, Hosni Abd Rabou, who played 102 international matches, and Mohamed Aboutrika, who played 100 international matches.