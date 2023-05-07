Mohamed Salah scored an early goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 victory over his guest Brentford in the English Premier League, and the total he scored at “Anfield” stadium is 100 goals.

In a post on its Twitter account, the “Oita” network, which specializes in football numbers and statistics, said that Salah, with his goal against Brentford, became the first player in Liverpool’s history to score in nine consecutive matches at home (Anfield) in all competitions. .

After the match, Salah told Sky Sports, “I think the team has improved a lot in the past two weeks. We achieved the sixth consecutive win and came out with two clean sheets, which is very important to us… I think we are more stable at the moment.”

Although Manchester United still has the advantage in reaching the Champions League, Salah said that Liverpool will not give up and will try to finish the season in the golden square.

He added, “We will deal with each match separately, and we will not think about more than that, just match by match and we will see what happens.”