The best possible tie in African football, the duel between African champion and runner-up, between Salah and Mané, smiled again on the Senegalese side and further plunged Egypt, which has seen how in just 50 days a final has vanished continental and a World Cup ticket. As if fate had to be cruel again with the pharaohs and with their star, the penalties were in charge of uneven an even and high-level cross between two great teams.

Again Mané, as happened in Cameroon a month and a half ago, scored the decisive penalty after Salah sent his to the clouds, in his case the first of the shootout for the Egyptians. Aliou Cissé’s team smiled and Queiroz’s team lamented, also angry at the laser pointers that were bothering their players throughout the match and more specifically in the decisive round, such a crucial moment of concentration.

The party had had everything before. After 4 minutes, Boulaye Dia scored the goal that balanced the tie. Since then, Senegal has known calmer and was dominating the match without risking too much either. In the second half there was an improvement in Egypt, who had a chance to equalize.

However, the clearest were in the boots of Ismaila Sarr, who ran into an immeasurable El Shenawy again and again. Between tension and the anthological stops of the Egyptian goalkeeper came the outcome on penalties. That’s where Salah’s bad luck appeared, the laser pointers, everyone’s nerves (the first four shots were missed) and, finally, the decisive save by Edouard Mendy and the final goal by Mané. A tragedy for some and an ecstasy for others. Africa had to choose between their best player or their best team and they got the latter.

#Salah #left #World #Cup