Riyadh (dpa)

The Saudi Sports Channel confirmed that the Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool player, will arrive in Dubai today, “Sunday”, to undergo a medical examination, before joining the Saudi Jeddah Federation.

And the electronic newspaper “Sabq” quoted the “Al-Diwaniyah” program, which is broadcast on the channel, on Saturday evening, as saying that Salah “will play his last match with his team against Newcastle on “Sunday”, in the third round of the English Premier League, after which he heads to Dubai to conduct a medical examination. as a prelude to his joining the Jeddah Federation »without disclosing more.

However, some press reports stated that Liverpool wants to sell Salah now because of the huge amount of money that was offered to the “Reds” management, as the English club gets about 60 million pounds sterling, in addition to 120 million for Salah in 3 seasons. And press reports revealed that the player informed his English club of his desire to move to the Saudi club.