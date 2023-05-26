Liverpool (Reuters)

Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Liverpool striker, said he was “totally upset” by the failure to qualify for the Champions League next season, and that the club had let its fans down.

Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Chelsea ended Liverpool’s hopes of securing a place in Europe’s top club competitions next season.

Coach Juergen Klopp’s team ranks fifth in the league, four points behind the Golden Square, with one round remaining.

Last season, Liverpool finished the competition, one point ahead of champions Manchester City, but failed to meet the challenge this season due to injuries and poor performance.

Salah said on his Twitter account: “I am completely devastated. There is absolutely no excuse for that. We had everything we needed to reach the Champions League next year and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying for this tournament is the minimum. I’m sorry, but it’s still time.” Early on an optimistic post, we let ourselves down and we let the fans down.

Liverpool plays at Southampton in its last match of the season next Sunday.