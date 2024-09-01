Speaking after Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on Sunday, Salah said: “I had a good summer and I had a lot of time for myself to try to stay positive because as you know this is my last year at the club.”

Salah (32 years old) contributed greatly to his team’s victory over rival Manchester United, as he created the first and second goals and scored the third.

“I just want to enjoy the last season and I don’t want to think about it. I feel free to play football, and then we’ll see what happens next year,” he said in statements published by Sky Sports.

Salah, whose contract expires next July, has been playing for Liverpool since the summer of 2017, when he signed from Roma for a then club record fee.

“When I went into the game, I said it could be the last time (I play here at Old Trafford with Liverpool). Nobody at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I’m playing my last season and seeing what happens at the end of the season,” he added.

Regarding his future, he said: “We still don’t know which club I will play for, but for now yes it is my last game here with Liverpool. It is not up to me but no one is talking to me about a contract with the club. We will see.”

Liverpool had verbally rejected an offer worth more than £100 million for Salah from the Saudi Federation, at the end of the summer transfer window in 2023.